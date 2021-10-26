dayton-daily-news logo
X

Contract talks to resume at Kellogg's amid cereal strike

Larry Gamble, who has worked at the Kellogg plant for 13 years, and Sharnita Childress, who has worked at the plant for 8 years, picket with other union workers outside of the plant in Battle Creek, Mich. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Around 1,400 union workers from Michigan, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Nebraska have been on strike for the past two weeks. (Nicole Hester/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)
Caption
Larry Gamble, who has worked at the Kellogg plant for 13 years, and Sharnita Childress, who has worked at the plant for 8 years, picket with other union workers outside of the plant in Battle Creek, Mich. on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. Around 1,400 union workers from Michigan, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Nebraska have been on strike for the past two weeks. (Nicole Hester/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

Credit: Nicole Hester

Credit: Nicole Hester

Nation & World
33 minutes ago
Contract talks between the Kellogg Co. and its 1,400 striking cereal plant workers are set to resume next week

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Contract talks between the Kellogg Co. and its 1,400 striking cereal plant workers are set to resume next week.

The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said Tuesday that the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union that represents those workers agreed to return to the bargaining table starting next Tuesday. The workers have been on strike since Oct. 5.

The strike includes four plants in Battle Creek; Omaha, Nebraska; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee that make all of Kellogg's brands of cereal, including Rice Krispies and Apple Jacks.

The company has said it's not clear how the strike will affect cereal supplies in stores because it has restarted production at all four cereal plants with salaried employees and outside workers.

Union workers from Kellogg Co. picket outside the Porter Street plant as they enter their fourth week on strike on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Battle Creek, Mich. The Kellogg Co. is trying to persuade its 1,400 striking cereal-making workers to return to the bargaining table. (Alyssa Keown/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP)
Caption
Union workers from Kellogg Co. picket outside the Porter Street plant as they enter their fourth week on strike on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Battle Creek, Mich. The Kellogg Co. is trying to persuade its 1,400 striking cereal-making workers to return to the bargaining table. (Alyssa Keown/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Alyssa Keown

Credit: Alyssa Keown

Mark Melekian pickets outside the Kellogg Co. Porter Street plant on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Battle Creek, Mich. The Kellogg Co. is trying to persuade its 1,400 striking cereal-making workers to return to the bargaining table. (Alyssa Keown/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP)
Caption
Mark Melekian pickets outside the Kellogg Co. Porter Street plant on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Battle Creek, Mich. The Kellogg Co. is trying to persuade its 1,400 striking cereal-making workers to return to the bargaining table. (Alyssa Keown/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Alyssa Keown

Credit: Alyssa Keown

An inflatable rat is displayed by union workers outside the Porter Street plant as they enter their fourth week on strike on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Battle Creek, Mich. (Alyssa Keown/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP)
Caption
An inflatable rat is displayed by union workers outside the Porter Street plant as they enter their fourth week on strike on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Battle Creek, Mich. (Alyssa Keown/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Alyssa Keown

Credit: Alyssa Keown

Andy Maturen, Mark Melekian and Jeff Orbeck address a man leaving Kellogg's Porter Street plant as a "scab" on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Battle Creek, Mich. (Alyssa Keown/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP)
Caption
Andy Maturen, Mark Melekian and Jeff Orbeck address a man leaving Kellogg's Porter Street plant as a "scab" on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Battle Creek, Mich. (Alyssa Keown/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Alyssa Keown

Credit: Alyssa Keown

Kellogg's World Headquarters is photographed Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Battle Creek, Mich. The Kellogg Co. is trying to persuade its 1,400 striking cereal-making workers to return to the bargaining table. The company said Monday that it sent a message to the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union that represents those workers offering to resume contract talks. (Alyssa Keown/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP)
Caption
Kellogg's World Headquarters is photographed Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Battle Creek, Mich. The Kellogg Co. is trying to persuade its 1,400 striking cereal-making workers to return to the bargaining table. The company said Monday that it sent a message to the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union that represents those workers offering to resume contract talks. (Alyssa Keown/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Alyssa Keown

Credit: Alyssa Keown

Union workers address a man leaving Kellogg's Porter Street plant as a "scab" on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Battle Creek, Mich. The Kellogg Co. is trying to persuade its 1,400 striking cereal-making workers to return to the bargaining table. The company said Monday that it sent a message to the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union that represents those workers offering to resume contract talks. (Alyssa Keown/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP)
Caption
Union workers address a man leaving Kellogg's Porter Street plant as a "scab" on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Battle Creek, Mich. The Kellogg Co. is trying to persuade its 1,400 striking cereal-making workers to return to the bargaining table. The company said Monday that it sent a message to the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union that represents those workers offering to resume contract talks. (Alyssa Keown/Battle Creek Enquirer via AP)

Credit: Alyssa Keown

Credit: Alyssa Keown

In Other News
1
Lawyer: Guantanamo case should be put on hold at high court
2
Mike Tomlin: idea he's a candidate for college jobs 'a joke'
3
Flooding, outages expected as big storm lashes US Northeast
4
Senators put YouTube, TikTok, Snap on defensive on kids' use
5
UK monarch won't visit U.N. climate conference in person
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top