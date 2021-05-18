Contreras homers off Lester as Cubs beat Nationals 7-3

Schwarber went out to his position in left field and found some candy that Kris Bryant left for his former teammate. Schwarber said he had a Twix bar out on the field, and then connected for a two-run homer in his next at-bat in the fourth.

“It was really pretty good,” Schwarber said. “I looked at him like, ‘Are you crazy, man?’ It was a funny gesture.”

Schwarber's sixth homer landed in the bleachers in center. Per the custom at Chicago's iconic ballpark — even for old friends like the affable Schwarber — the ball was thrown back onto the field.

“I was like, ‘They threw it back?’ But I was able to get the ball and I'm going to get it authenticated,” Schwarber said. “Definitely keep that as a keepsake."

In between the standing ovations, sweet treats and all the cheering for Lester and Schwarber, the Cubs were mostly business during their third win in four games.

Adbert Alzolay (2-3) pitched five innings of three-run ball in his first win since April 29. Second baseman Nico Hoerner robbed Starlin Castro of a bases-loaded hit with a terrific diving stop in the eighth. Eric Sogard and Heyward tacked on run-scoring singles to help Chicago close it out.

Trea Turner hit his 10th homer for Washington, which had won three of four. Josh Bell reached three times on two singles and a walk.

The crowd of 11,144 — a season high for Wrigley — saluted Schwarber with a long ovation after the Cubs paid tribute to the slugger with a pregame highlight video. It was more of the same when Schwarber walked to the plate in the first.

The 37-year-old Lester (0-2) got the same treatment when he took the mound for the bottom of the first. The left-hander took his cap off briefly in appreciation, and then quickly went back to his routine.

“Coming back with fans and seeing those faces was great,” Lester said. “I think you have to kind of toe that fine line of trying to enjoy the moment but at the same time, you know, compete and try to win.”

The pregame cheers for Lester quickly gave way to a series of hard-hit balls for the Cubs, who scored in each of the first three innings. Heyward's two-run shot made it 3-0 in the second, and Contreras connected for his eighth homer in the third.

After Schwarber trimmed Chicago's lead to 4-3 with his homer, Báez chased Lester with an opposite-field shot with one out in the sixth. Lester heard another loud ovation as he trudged off the field and into the visitor's dugout.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Nationals: RHP Stephen Strasburg (shoulder inflammation) is scheduled for an extended bullpen Tuesday. Manager Dave Martinez said Strasburg will throw around 50 pitches. “I just want to make sure that he's completely healthy,” Martinez said. “So far, so good.”

UP NEXT

Left-hander Patrick Corbin (2-3, 6.19 ERA) pitches for Washington on Tuesday, and right-hander Zach Davies (2-2, 5.60 ERA) starts for Chicago. Corbin is 2-0 with a 2.70 ERA in three May starts. Davies also has pitched well this month, allowing two earned runs in 16 1/3 innings.

___

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Chicago Cubs' Willson Contreras, left, is greeted by Javier Baez, right, after scoring against the Washington Nationals during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, May, 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) Credit: David Banks Credit: David Banks

Chicago Cubs' Javier Baez (9) gestures as he crosses home plate after hitting a home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May, 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) Credit: David Banks Credit: David Banks

Washington Nationals' Kyle Schwarber (12) hits a two-run home run against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game, Monday, May, 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks) Credit: David Banks Credit: David Banks