Convicted Lockerbie bomber's family in new bid to clear name

The appeal at the High Court in Edinburgh is the third attempt to overturn Abdelbaset al-Megrahi’s 2001 conviction for blowing up Pan Am Flight 103 on Dec. 21, 1988. He is the only person ever convicted of the bombing, which killed all 259 people on the plane and another 11 on the ground.

Al-Megrahi, a former Libyan intelligence officer, lost one appeal and abandoned another before being freed in 2009 on compassionate grounds because he was suffering from cancer.