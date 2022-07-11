Copenhagen shopping mall where gunmen killed 3 reopens

Casper Østergaard, manager of a supermarket inside the mall, told Danish broadcaster DR that “there is a big difference in how employees feel today. Some are fine, others are having a hard time.”

Liza Ibrahim, who works in a dental clinic at Field's and who wasn’t at work during the shooting, told DR as she entered the mall Monday that “I can feel my heart beating a little faster than usual, and I do not feel very comfortable going in there alone.”

Although the motive is unknown, Danish police have ruled out terrorism. The suspected gunman, who was detained 13 minutes after the shooting began, is in pre-trial custody in a secure mental health facility. He is being held on preliminary charges of murder and attempted murder.