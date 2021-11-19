Cops: 3 people shot in suburban Denver school parking lot

He added that “with the two shootings in Aurora we are going to have a renewed focus on youth violence.”

Nearly two hours after the shooting, yellow crime tape surrounded the parking lot and anxious parents waited outside the high school's campus to be reunited with their children.

As students were allowed out of the building, television images showed them walking calmly and hugging parents in parking lot on the other side of the school from the parking lot where the victims were shot.

In Monday's shooting, the six students from Aurora Central High School were the victims of a drive-by shooting and police have not arrested anyone yet. The two schools are three miles (4.8 miles) apart.

The victims in Monday’s shooting, boys and girls ranging in age from 14 to 18, were all expected to survive but police chief Vanessa Wilson said Tuesday that two of them had “significant” injuries and faced long recoveries.

Numerous shell casings fired from different guns were found at the scene of Monday's shooting and it is possible some rounds were fired by someone on foot, police said. Police have said they have located one of two cars involved in that shooting.

Police Chief Vanessa Wilson said after Monday's shooting that everyone should be outraged by gun violence, which she called a public health crisis.

“There is a violence crisis across the nation right now, and so I think we all need to pay attention,” she said.

Caption People gather outside Hinkley High School in Aurora, Colo., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021., where three people were shot in the school's parking lot, police said. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post via AP) Credit: Andy Cross Credit: Andy Cross

Caption Students and staff gather outside an entrance to Hinkley High School in Aurora, Colo., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, where three people were shot in the school's parking lot, police said. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post via AP) Credit: Andy Cross Credit: Andy Cross

Caption Law enforcement officers respond after a shooting in the parking lot of Hinkley High School in Aurora, Colo., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Three people were shot Friday in the parking lot of the school, police said. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post via AP) Credit: Andy Cross Credit: Andy Cross

Caption Law enforcement respond at Hinkley High School in Aurora, Colo., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, where three people were shot in the school's parking lot, police said. (Andy Cross/The Denver Post via AP) Credit: Andy Cross Credit: Andy Cross