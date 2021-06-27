'Cops' creator John Langley dies during road race in Mexico

It ran on Fox until 2013, when Viacom-owned Spike TV, later re-branded as The Paramount Network, picked it up.

It came under criticism for what was considered a slanted, pro-police perspective, and was permanently pulled from the air by Paramount last year during worldwide protests over the killing of George Floyd.

Some versions of the show still air internationally in syndication.

Langley was born in Oklahoma City and raised in Los Angeles. He graduated from California State University, Dominguez Hills and served in the U.S. Army in the early 1960s.

Langley was also a producer on the 2009 film “Brooklyn's Finest," directed by Antoine Fuqua and starring Richard Gere and Don Cheadle, and on the non-fiction series “Jail,” “Vegas Strip” and “Anatomy of a Crime.”

He was an off-road racing enthusiast and frequently drove in events like the one he took part in Saturday.

Langley is survived by his son and producing partner Morgan, who oversees their company Langley Productions; another son, Zak; two daughters, Sara Langley Dews and Jennifer Blair; his wife, Maggie, and seven grandchildren.

