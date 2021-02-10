Cops fired over photos tied to Elijah McClain not reinstated

Officers stopped McClain as he walked down the street on Aug. 24, 2019, after a 911 caller reported that he looked suspicious. Besides the neckhold, McClain was injected with the sedative ketamine. He suffered cardiac arrest and was taken off life support.

Rosenblatt initially tried to put McClain in the neckhold but couldn’t because of his position. The maneuver, called a carotid control hold, restricts the flow of blood to a person’s brain, rendering them unconscious. It’s been banned in several places after nationwide Black Lives Matter protests.

According to a lawsuit the McClain family filed against police and paramedics, Marrero and Dietrich were among the officers who arrived after McClain was restrained on the ground.

In July, Jones resigned over the photos, and Marrero, Dittrich and Rosenblatt were fired for conduct unbecoming of an officer. The three had appealed their terminations and can still sue to get their jobs back.

Wilson, the police chief, said Aurora officers must serve the community with “dignity, respect and a sense of humanity.”

“This supportive decision of the Civil Service Commission enables us to take another step forward on our path to a new way in rebuilding trust with our community through transparency and accountability,” she said in a statement.

Last year, the commission upheld Wilson's firing of an officer for failing to help a restrained Black woman begging for help after she became lodged upside down in the back of his patrol car.