Cora hopes clean shave changes luck for last-place Red Sox

Of course, Cora tweaked his lineup, too. Trevor Story, hitting .194, hit sixth instead of at the top of the lineup. Designated hitter J.D. Martinez hit third instead of fourth. Xander Bogaerts moved down one spot to fourth.

“Flip-flopping the big boys, see what happens,” Cora said. “We've got some capable guys and they're not swinging the bat well. Hopefully, moving some people around helps.”

Cora indicated his shave was an impromptu decision. He didn't have a beard and moustache before this season, and obviously that wasn't working.

“Yesterday I got up and took the family to the airport and decided to shave,” he said.

Cora insists he's not as superstitious as many others in the game.

Cora said his brother, former infielder Joey Cora, would listen to the same song before every game. He said that "went to the extreme.”

Should the Red Sox take off on a winning streak, expect a personal ban on facial hair to become a new routine for the manager.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora signals to the bullpen during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Credit: Mary Schwalm Credit: Mary Schwalm Caption Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora signals to the bullpen during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Fenway Park, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm) Credit: Mary Schwalm Credit: Mary Schwalm