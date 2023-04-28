Corden addresses divisive America in final 'Late Late Show'

Corden reminded the singer that she has an Emmy, Grammy and Oscar and wondered if she would ever actively pursue a Tony Award. “You have the EGO” he said.

“I really don’t think that that is ever gonna happen. I would never write a musical or anything like that because I (expletive) hate musicals," said Adele to laughter. “I also think the EGO suits me better.”

Harry Styles and Will Ferrell were Corden's final guests. Styles has been a frequent visitor to the show, and has even guest-hosted twice. He's been game for a number of taped bits with Corden including the time the host directed a music video for Styles' song "Daylight" for just $300 and when the musician took part in a more than 11-minute segment featuring a UK Vs. US dodgeball game where Corden, Styles, "Games of Thrones" actor James Bradley and Benedict Cumberbatch faced off against players including Michelle Obama, Mila Kunis, Kate Hudson, Lena Waithe, and Melissa McCarthy.

“As a friend, I'm so incredibly proud of you,” Styles told Corden. “On a personal note, you’ve been a safe space to me always as a friend.” He added that he was ’"selfishly very excited that you’re coming home." Styles, Corden and Ferrell then embraced in a group hug.

There were also goodbyes from the other late night hosts. Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert and David Letterman all appeared in a pre-taped segment with Corden. They joked that since Corden was ending his show, they could each call dibs on one of his segments.

They all chose Carpool Karaoke, referencing Corden's most popular sketch where he drives around Los Angeles with celebrities and sing songs. Paul McCartney, Justin Bieber, Mariah Carey, Stevie Wonder and Chris Martin are a few of his Carpool Karaoke passengers. The segment was such a hit that it spun-off into its own series for Apple. Corden only appeared in the debut episode with Will Smith in the car.

Corden closed out the night by playing a piano and singing a song with the crew and staff gathered around the stage. “Part of me thinks I should stay here forever but deep in my heart I just know,” Corden sang. “No more shows to be showing, it’s time I was going, It’s time. Thanks for watching, that’s our show.”