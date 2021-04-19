CoreCivic to settle shareholders lawsuit for $56 million

A jury trial had been scheduled to begin on May 10.

CoreCivic’s public statements to shareholders have said the company provides a high quality service at a lower cost than government-run facilities. The suit claimed CoreCivic executives knew those statements were false and that the company formerly called Corrections Corporation of America “ran unsafe, low quality prisons that caused multiple deaths and did not save money.”

CoreCivic had tried to have the case dismissed, but U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger declined. In earlier rulings, she cited internal communications showing that CoreCivic executives knew of serious problems with at least some of their facilities and were privately concerned about losing contracts.

In one example, after a federal audit was less critical than had been expected, a CoreCivic executive wrote, “What I’m shocked over is they totally overlooked the consequences of our staff vacancies. They mentioned staffing at the end but could have been much more critical.”

CoreCivic owns or manages 54 detention facilities with a combined capacity of over 75,000 beds through contracts with federal, state and local governments, according to its website.