Cornel West loses Supreme Court bid to get on the Pennsylvania presidential ballot

Third-party presidential candidate Cornel West has lost a Supreme Court bid to be included on the presidential ballot in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania
FILE - Progressive activist Cornel West speaks at a demonstration in Union Park outside the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

FILE - Progressive activist Cornel West speaks at a demonstration in Union Park outside the Democratic National Convention, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Nation & World
43 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — Third-party presidential candidate Cornel West on Thursday lost a Supreme Court bid to be included on the presidential ballot in the key battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Justice Samuel Alito refused his emergency appeal in a brief order. Alito handles appeals originating in Pennsylvania.

West, a liberal academic currently serving as professor of philosophy and Christian practice at Union Theological Seminary in New York, would likely draw far more votes away from Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris than from former Republican President Donald Trump. West’s lawyers in the case have deep Republican ties.

The refusal comes after a rejection by U.S. District Judge J. Nicholas Ranjan, who expressed sympathy for West's claim earlier this month but found it was too late to reprint ballots and retest election machines without increasing the risk of error.

Ranjan cited federal precedent that courts should not disrupt imminent elections without a powerful reason for doing so.

