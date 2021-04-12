Coroner identifies 3 young children killed in Los Angeles

He said Carrillo was supposed to turn over the kids to him on Sunday.

The children's mother, Liliana Carrillo, was arrested in the Ponderosa area of Tulare County, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Los Angeles, on Saturday.

Authorities said police initially received reports that Carrillo was driving her car and heading north on Interstate 5 when she got in an altercation in the Bakersfield area. She abandoned her car and carjacked another vehicle, police said.

She is being held on $60,000 bail in the Tulare County jail on second-degree robbery charges, records said. It was not immediately clear if she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office did not immediately respond to a query about whether she would be extradited. The Los Angeles Police Department's Juvenile Division is handling the case and a police captain, Chris Waters, did not immediately return an emailed request for comment Monday morning.