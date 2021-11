Coroner releases names of slain California kids, grandmother

Grace Beltran, who lives three houses away, said a woman ran back and forth in their front yard, screaming, “My babies are gone! They’re all dead!”

Germarcus David, 29, turned himself in to Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies within minutes of his wife's arrival at home. He remained jailed on $2 million bail and was expected to make an initial court appearance on Tuesday.

It wasn't immediately clear whether he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

"To do this to the kids, it's cowardly. It's just unbelievable," Waki Jones, who worked with the family through his Lancaster day care service, told the Los Angeles Times.

Sheriff's Lt. Brandon Dean said he wasn't aware of any previous reports of domestic violence at the home and David did not have any restraining orders against him. Investigators have interviewed David and his wife but Dean declined to discuss what they told detectives.

England had been a state corrections officer since 1997 and worked at the state prison in Lancaster when she was killed, according to the union that represents corrections officers.

“We are heartbroken to learn about this tragedy and we will do everything we can to support her family," said Glen Stailey, president of the California Correctional Peace Officers Association. "We are in mourning for our friend and colleague.”

David was a licensed security guard and held a permit to carry a gun but it expired in August 2020 and was listed as canceled, according to records from the California Bureau of Security and Investigative Services, which regulates the private security industry.

What appeared to be David’s Facebook page includes a photograph of a crucifix and posts from late October and earlier this month offering spiritual and moral views.

“Just know that God loves you when you feel unloved for,” David said in a Nov. 16 post.

“The love I give will overflow from one heart to the next as a gift that keeps giving. I will be one of the reasons that others believe in the true goodness of this world," David posted on Oct. 27, adding: “THAT is what I want my legacy to be. THAT is what I want my children to grow up seeing."

The killings happened in a neighborhood of tidy, modern homes, some decorated for Christmas.

James Martin, 32, who lives nearby, said the deaths broke his heart.

“I don’t understand it,” he said. “I know things get rough but it’s never worth it to take the life — lives — of anybody.”

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of the grandmother's first name based on corrected information from the coroner. She is Ericka England, not Erika.

Associated Press writer John Antczak in Los Angeles and researcher Rhonda Shafner contributed to this report.

