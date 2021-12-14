Coroner: Woman killed in ex-Raider crash burned to death

Attorneys for Ruggs and his girlfriend, Kiara Je'nai Kilgo-Washington, have declined to specify the injuries that they suffered. Both were hospitalized after the wreck early Nov. 2.

Ruggs’ lawyers, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, have suggested through court filings that they may question whether Ruggs caused Tintor's death. They declined to comment Tuesday about the coroner's findings.

The lawyers told a judge in a court document last month they found a witness who told them firefighters were slow to respond while flames consumed the car where Tintor and her dog, Max, died. They didn’t identify the witness.

Other witnesses told police they heard screams and tried to rescue Tintor and her dog but were turned back by heat, flames and smoke.

Attorney Farhan Naqvi, representing Tintor’s family, declined to comment on Tuesday.

A judge last week delayed a preliminary hearing of evidence in Ruggs' case from this week to March 10.

Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa denied in a Nov. 11 statement there were any "delays in response or in the attack on the fire.”

The statement said fire captain on scene reported that the vehicle was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived “and the passenger compartment was not survivable for anyone inside.”

Associated Press writer Scott Sonner in Reno, Nev., contributed to this report.