Correa formally opts out as Twins let Sanó, Bundy, Archer go

Joining Correa, Archer, Bundy and Sanó on the open market after the expiration of their contracts with the Twins are relief pitcher Michael Fulmer, outfielder Billy Hamilton, catchers Sandy Léon and Gary Sánchez and starting pitcher Aaron Sanchez.

Correa strongly hinted over the final weeks of the season he would opt out. He first revealed his decision in an interview the El Nuevo Día, a newspaper in his native Puerto Rico, published Oct. 12. But the move could not actually be made until one day after completion of the World Series, which was won Saturday by the Houston Astros, Correa's former team.

Correa, a multiskilled player at a premium position in his prime at age 28, will hit the open market for a second consecutive winter. His positive impact with the Twins on and off the field was clear, though a star player can only go so far.

After spending 108 of the 182 days in the regular season in first place, the Twins tumbled out of the AL Central lead and finished 78-84. Correa batted .291 with 22 homers and had an .834 OPS while contributing his customary strong defense.

The desire to keep Correa in Minnesota long term is clearly mutual. He raved about the organization and how comfortable his family felt in the community. The middle-market Twins will have to get creative with agent Scott Boras, though, to make it happen. Correa will draw wide interest, and the bigger-spending clubs are certain to drive up the price.

The 29-year-old Sanó faded hard into a quiet and disappointing ending with the Twins, who signed him at age 16 out of the Dominican Republic in 2009. Since his debut in 2015, no major league player struck out more than Sanó, with 1,042 in 694 games.

After making the All-Star team in 2017, Sanó batted just .217 over the last five seasons. He had trouble staying healthy throughout his tenure with the Twins, including a knee injury this year that limited him to 20 games. He had five hits in 60 at-bats.

Bundy led the Twins with 29 starts, posting a 4.89 ERA over 140 innings. Archer had a 4.56 ERA in 102 2/3 innings, making 25 starts for his most since 2018 after thoracic outlet syndrome wrecked his previous two seasons.

