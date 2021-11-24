EXPLAINER: Trio guilty of killing Ahmaud Arbery. What now?

Travis McMichael was convicted of all nine charges. Greg McMichael was convicted of all charges except malice murder. Bryan was convicted of three counts of felony murder, one count of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.

HOW MUCH PRISON TIME ARE THEY FACING?

Malice and felony murder convictions both carry a minimum penalty of life in prison. The judge decides whether that comes with or without the possibility of parole. Even if the possibility of parole is granted, a person convicted of murder must serve 30 years before becoming eligible. Multiple murder convictions are merged for the purposes of sentencing.

Murder can also be punishable by death in Georgia if the killing meets certain criteria and the prosecutor chooses to seek the death penalty. Prosecutors in this case did not.

Each count of aggravated assault carries a prison term of at least one year but not more than 20 years. False imprisonment is punishable by a sentence of one to 10 years in prison.

WHEN WILL THEY BE SENTENCED?

That's not clear yet. Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley will set a sentencing date.

WILL THERE BE APPEALS?

Appeals are almost certain in this case, said University of Georgia law professor emeritus Ron Carlson.

One likely basis for appeal could be the exclusion of certain evidence from the trial, he said. Defense attorneys had sought to introduce evidence of Arbery's criminal record, records on his mental health and the fact that he was on probation. They also wanted to have a use-of-force expert testify. But the judge ruled against admitting any of that evidence.

“They'll argue that relevant evidence helpful to the defense was excluded by the trial judge and that was an error,” Carlson said.

It's also possible that appellate attorneys could find other grounds for appeal after scouring transcripts and jury instructions, and speaking with jurors.

Robert Rubin and Jason Sheffield, attorneys for Travis McMichael, said after the verdict that they plan to appeal. Sheffield said they had no second thoughts about trying the case in the community where Arbery was killed rather than seeking to move it elsewhere. But he said, “It could certainly become a part of the appeal.”

AREN'T THERE STILL FEDERAL CHARGES PENDING?

Yes. The McMichaels and Bryan still face federal charges.

Months before the three stood trial on state murder charges, a federal grand jury in April indicted them on hate crimes charges. It’s an entirely separate case that’s not affected by the state trial’s outcome.

U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Godbey Wood has scheduled jury selection in the federal trial to start Feb. 7. All three men are charged with one count of interference with civil rights and attempted kidnapping. The McMichaels were also charged with using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

The federal indictment says the men targeted Arbery because he was Black.

___

This story was first published on November 24, 2021. It was updated on November 25, 2021 to correct that William “Roddie” Bryan was convicted on three counts of felony murder, not two.

___

Associated Press writer Russ Bynum in Brunswick, Georgia, contributed to this report. Find all of the AP's coverage of the case: https://apnews.com/hub/ahmaud-arbery

Caption FILE - Greg McMichael, left, listens to jury selection for the trial of him and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Greg McMichael, the man who pursued Ahmaud Arbery with his son, has been convicted of murder, Wednesday, Nov. 24. The conviction carries a minimum sentence of life in prison. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool, File) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Caption FILE - William "Roddie" Bryan listens to opening statements in the trial of Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and Bryan at the Glynn County Courthouse, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. William “Roddie” Bryan, who recorded the cellphone video that showed the killing of Ahmaud Arbery and sparked outrage when it surfaced two months later, was convicted of murder Wednesday, Nov. 24. (Octavio Jones/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Octavio Jones Credit: Octavio Jones

Caption A jury found three Georgia men guilty of murder in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man whom the trio pursued and confronted after seeing Arbery running in their neighborhood in 2020. (AP Graphic) Credit: Associated Press staff Credit: Associated Press staff

Caption Ahmaud Arbery's father Marcus Arbery, center, his hugged by his attorney Benjamin Crump after the jury convicted Travis McMichael in the Glynn County Courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Caption Ahmaud Arbery's father Marcus Arbery, center right, and Rev. Al Sharpton hold hands after the jury convicted Travis McMichael in the Glynn County Courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Greg McMichael and his son, Travis and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday in the fatal shooting that became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Caption Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley clarifies a jury request to view a short video clip as part of their deliberation during the trial of Greg McMichael, his son Travis McMichael, and neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Caption Defense attorney Laura Hogue, center, touches the hand of her client Greg McMichael, right, while they wait for the jury to come into to the courtroom during the trial of McMichel and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan in the Glynn County Courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The three are charged with the February 2020 slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Caption This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. Jurors on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021 convicted the three white men charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery, the Black man who was chased and fatally shot while running through their neighborhood in an attack that became part of the larger national reckoning on racial injustice. (Pool, file) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Ahmaud Arbery's father Marcus Arbery, center, his hugged by his attorney Benjamin Crump after the jury convicted Travis McMichael in the Glynn County Courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Caption Greg McMichael, center, and his son, Travis McMichael, left,, look at family members seated in the gallery when they walk into the courtroom for the reading of the jury's verdict in the Glynn County Courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and a neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday in the fatal shooting that became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice.(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Caption William "Roddie" Bryan stands next to his attorney Kevin Gough after the jury handed down their verdict in the Glynn County Courthouse, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Greg McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, and Bryan, charged in the death of Ahmaud Arbery were convicted of murder Wednesday in the fatal shooting that became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice.(AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton

Caption Ahmaud Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones his hugged by a supporter after the jury convicted Travis McMichael in the trial of McMichael, his father, Greg McMichael, and neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Ga. The three defendants were found guilty Wednesday in the death of Ahmaud Arbery. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool) Credit: Stephen B. Morton Credit: Stephen B. Morton