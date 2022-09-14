Ex-deputy gets life for killing ex-wife, stepdaughter, man

But prosecutors said they doubted they could obtain a conviction on the charge because the victim was dead.
Sage, who passed the sentence on Broderick, expressed sympathy with their anger.
“I wish I could bring you justice,” Sage said. “But the truth is, the loss you’re suffering, there’s nothing I can do to make that loss go away. It’s the best we can do in the system we have, and it’s never enough. My heart goes out to you. Three beautiful, wonderful people — I see their lives shine on through all of you. I hope that at some point you can find some peace.”
___
This story was first published on Sept. 14. It was updated on Sept. 15 to correct that Broderick rammed his vehicle into ex-wife’s vehicle and shot the three people inside, not that he rammed into her house and shot the three inside it.
Charlene Ramirez makes a statement to the court at the sentencing of her daughter and granddaughter's murderer, Stephen Broderick, in the 299th District Court in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Former Travis County sheriff’s deputy Broderick, 42, was automatically sentenced to life imprisonment without parole after pleading guilty to capital murder Tuesday in Austin in the 2021 deaths of ex-wife Amanda Broderick, 35; stepdaughter Alyssa Broderick, 17; and Willie Simmons III, 18. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Credit: Sara Diggins
Charlene Ramirez makes a statement to the court at the sentencing of her daughter and granddaughter's murderer, Stephen Broderick, in the 299th District Court in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Former Travis County sheriff’s deputy Broderick, 42, was automatically sentenced to life imprisonment without parole after pleading guilty to capital murder Tuesday in Austin in the 2021 deaths of ex-wife Amanda Broderick, 35; stepdaughter Alyssa Broderick, 17; and Willie Simmons III, 18. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Credit: Sara Diggins
Credit: Sara Diggins
Edward Ramirez makes a statement to the court at the sentencing of his daughter and granddaughter's murderer, Stephen Broderick, in the 299th District Court in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Former Travis County sheriff’s deputy Stephen Broderick, 42, was automatically sentenced to life imprisonment without parole after pleading guilty to capital murder Tuesday in Austin in the 2021 deaths of ex-wife Amanda Broderick, 35; stepdaughter Alyssa Broderick, 17; and Willie Simmons III, 18. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Credit: Sara Diggins
Edward Ramirez makes a statement to the court at the sentencing of his daughter and granddaughter's murderer, Stephen Broderick, in the 299th District Court in Austin, Texas, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. Former Travis County sheriff’s deputy Stephen Broderick, 42, was automatically sentenced to life imprisonment without parole after pleading guilty to capital murder Tuesday in Austin in the 2021 deaths of ex-wife Amanda Broderick, 35; stepdaughter Alyssa Broderick, 17; and Willie Simmons III, 18. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Credit: Sara Diggins
Credit: Sara Diggins
299th District Court Judge Karen Sage asks defendant Stephen Broderick for his plea as to the murder charges before him, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Former Travis County sheriff’s deputy Stephen Broderick, 42, was automatically sentenced to life imprisonment without parole after pleading guilty to capital murder Tuesday in Austin in the 2021 deaths of ex-wife Amanda Broderick, 35; stepdaughter Alyssa Broderick, 17; and Willie Simmons III, 18. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Credit: Sara Diggins
299th District Court Judge Karen Sage asks defendant Stephen Broderick for his plea as to the murder charges before him, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Austin, Texas. Former Travis County sheriff’s deputy Stephen Broderick, 42, was automatically sentenced to life imprisonment without parole after pleading guilty to capital murder Tuesday in Austin in the 2021 deaths of ex-wife Amanda Broderick, 35; stepdaughter Alyssa Broderick, 17; and Willie Simmons III, 18. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Credit: Sara Diggins
Credit: Sara Diggins
Willie Moses Simmons Jr., father of Willie Simmons III, makes a statement to the court at the sentencing of his son's murderer, Stephen Broderick, in the 299th District Court in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The former Texas sheriff’s deputy Broderick was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Credit: Sara Diggins
Willie Moses Simmons Jr., father of Willie Simmons III, makes a statement to the court at the sentencing of his son's murderer, Stephen Broderick, in the 299th District Court in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The former Texas sheriff’s deputy Broderick was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Credit: Sara Diggins
Credit: Sara Diggins
Vanessa Penson, mother of Willie Simmons III, makes a statement to the court at the sentencing of her son's murderer, Stephen Broderick, in the 299th District court room in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The former Travis County sheriff's deputy Broderick was automatically sentenced to life imprisonment without parole after pleading guilty to capital murder Tuesday in the deaths of 35-year-old ex-wife Amanda Broderick, 17-year-old stepdaughter Alyssa Broderick and the stepdaughter's boyfriend Willie Simmons III. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Credit: Sara Diggins
Vanessa Penson, mother of Willie Simmons III, makes a statement to the court at the sentencing of her son's murderer, Stephen Broderick, in the 299th District court room in Austin, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. The former Travis County sheriff's deputy Broderick was automatically sentenced to life imprisonment without parole after pleading guilty to capital murder Tuesday in the deaths of 35-year-old ex-wife Amanda Broderick, 17-year-old stepdaughter Alyssa Broderick and the stepdaughter's boyfriend Willie Simmons III. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Credit: Sara Diggins
Credit: Sara Diggins
Stephen Broderick sits in the 299th District Courtroom to plead guilty and receive a sentence for the 2021 murder of his ex-wife, Amanda Broderick, teenage stepdaughter Alyssa Broderick and his stepdaughter's boyfriend, Willie Simmons III, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Austin, Texas. The former Texas sheriff’s deputy Broderick was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Credit: Sara Diggins
Stephen Broderick sits in the 299th District Courtroom to plead guilty and receive a sentence for the 2021 murder of his ex-wife, Amanda Broderick, teenage stepdaughter Alyssa Broderick and his stepdaughter's boyfriend, Willie Simmons III, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Austin, Texas. The former Texas sheriff’s deputy Broderick was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole. (Sara Diggins/Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Credit: Sara Diggins
Credit: Sara Diggins