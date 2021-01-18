X

Correction: Biden-Inauguration story

In a story January 18, 2021, about the inauguration, The Associated Press erroneously reported that 200,000 small flags displayed on the National Mall were placed there to honor the nearly 400,000 Americans killed in the coronavirus pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — In a story January 18, 2021, about the inauguration, The Associated Press erroneously reported that 200,000 small flags displayed on the National Mall were placed there to honor the nearly 400,000 Americans killed in the coronavirus pandemic. The flag were designed to represent people who couldn’t come to the inauguration, not COVID deaths.

