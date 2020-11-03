X

Correction: Election 2020-Voting story

People line up to vote at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Franklin, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: Morry Gash

Credit: Morry Gash

Nation & World | Updated 44 minutes ago
In a story November 3, 2020, about Election Day voting, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of a voting advocacy group

In a story November 3, 2020, about Election Day voting, The Associated Press erroneously reported the name of a voting advocacy group. Its name is the National Vote at Home Institute, not Vote from Home.

Voters line up outside Vickery Baptist Church waiting to cast their ballots on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero

Sadiyyah Porter-Lowdry shows off her 'I voted in the 2020 election' after voting Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 in Charlotte, N.C. "A lot of people were fearful to come out and vote today and for me I didn't want fear to stop me from voting on Election Day," she said. (AP Photo/Sarah Blake Morgan)

Credit: Sarah Blake Morgan

Credit: Sarah Blake Morgan

Election workers prepare to register voters on Election Day at a polling place inside the Bartow Community Center, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Credit: Mark Lennihan

Credit: Mark Lennihan

Republican nominee for the Alabama Senate, Tommy Tuberville (third from right), stands in a long line waiting to cast his vote on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Credit: Butch Dill

Credit: Butch Dill

Voters wait in line to cast their ballots in the 2020 election Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)

Credit: Julie Bennett

Credit: Julie Bennett

Voters wait in line outside the Covenant Presbyterian Church to cast their ballots, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Chattanooga, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Credit: Ben Margot

Credit: Ben Margot

People wait in line to vote at a polling place on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Credit: John Locher

Credit: John Locher

Voters line up outside Vickery Baptist Church waiting to cast their ballots on Election Day Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Dallas. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: LM Otero

Credit: LM Otero

Voters line up outside Frank McCourt High School on Election Day, on New York's Upper West Side, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: Richard Drew

Credit: Richard Drew

People wait in line to vote at Adam Hall near Auburn Corners, Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Credit: Tony Dejak

Credit: Tony Dejak

People line up on a playground before the door of a polling place opened at an elementary school in the Manhattan borough in New York Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

Credit: Craig Ruttle

Credit: Craig Ruttle

People line up to vote at a polling place inside the Bartow Community Center, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Credit: Mark Lennihan

Credit: Mark Lennihan

A woman is reflected in a window outside a polling place for the 2020 general election in the United States, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Springfield, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Credit: Matt Slocum

Credit: Matt Slocum

A long line of voters forms outside of First United Methodist Church as the sun rose over Lake Superior in Duluth, Minn., on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Alex Kormann/Star Tribune via AP)

Credit: Alex Kormann

Credit: Alex Kormann

Election worker Robin Smith helps a voter with his ballot Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Willow School in Lansing, Mich. [Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP)

Credit: Matthew Dae Smith

Credit: Matthew Dae Smith

People line up to vote at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Columbia, S.C., early Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP)

Credit: Joshua Boucher

Credit: Joshua Boucher

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.