With new video, Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota edges closer to Republican presidential race

Amid the bitter war of words between Trump and DeSantis, Burgum suggested in the video that he offers an alternative to tumult.

“Anger, yelling, infighting, that's not going to cut it anymore. Let's get things done,” he said. “In North Dakota, we listen with respect, and we talk things out. That's how we can get America back on track.”

Burgum was first elected in 2016, reelected in 2020 and is eligible to run for governor again in 2024. In 1983, he founded Great Plains Software, which was acquired by Microsoft in 2001, and Burgum stayed on as a Microsoft vice president until 2007. He grew up in Arthur, an eastern North Dakota town of about 300 people, 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Fargo.

The GOP nominee is expected to face Democratic President Joe Biden in November 2024.

Associated Press reporter Thomas Beaumont contributed to this story from Des Moines, Iowa.

This story was first published on June 5, 2023. It was updated on June 7, 2023 to correct the year Microsoft acquired Great Plains Software. It was in 2001, not 2011.