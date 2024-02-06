BreakingNews
Man fatally struck by vehicle in Dayton ID’d

Correction: Election 2024-Decision Notes-Nevada story

This story was first published February 2, 2024
Nation & World
1 hour ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — This story was first published February 2, 2024. It was corrected on February 6, 2024, to clarify that if “None of these candidates” reaches the required vote threshold to win Democratic delegates, those delegates will go into an “uncommitted” column.

In Other News
1
The Census Bureau halts changing how it asks about disabilities...
2
Jury finds Jennifer Crumbley, the Michigan school shooter’s mother...
3
Suspected drones used by Yemen's Houthi rebels attack 2 more ships in...
4
Stage musical of Prince's 'Purple Rain' finds a fitting place to make...
5
IRS expects to collect hundreds of billions more in overdue and unpaid...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top