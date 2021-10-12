Hubert Germain dies at 101; helped free France from Nazis

He was decorated by de Gaulle with the esteemed Order of the Liberation, an honor given to 1,038 people celebrated as “Companions of the Liberation.” Germain was their last surviving member, according to the Museum of the Order of the Liberation.

“With the departure of the last representative of this knighthood of the 20th century, a page of our history is turning,” Defense Minister Florence Parly said Tuesday.

Scattered other members of France's anti-Nazi forces still survive, though their numbers are fast dwindling.

After the war, Germain served as a mayor, legislator and government minister, and took part in war commemorations until he was at least 99, decked in his uniform weighed down with medals.

A memorial ceremony was held Friday at the Invalides monument in Paris. Germain will be buried at the Mont-Valerien memorial site west of Paris on Nov. 11, when France celebrates Armistice Day.

___

This story has been been corrected to show that Germain fought with Gen. Charles de Gaulle’s Free French forces and was not a French Resistance member.

Caption FILE - In this Nov.26, 2020 file photo, Hubert Germain, a WWII Resistance fighter and the last "Compagnon de la Liberation" is pictured before a ceremony in homage to fellow Compagnon de la Liberation Daniel Cordier, at the Invalides monument in Paris. Hubert Germain, the last of an elite group of decorated French Resistance fighters who helped liberate France from Nazi control in World War II, has died at 101. Germain was wounded fighting in Italy and decorated by resistance leader Gen. Charles de Gaulle, and joined the esteemed ranks of the Order of the Liberation. Germain fought alongside the Allies in Egypt, Libya and what is now Syria, and took part in the "southern D-Day" Allied landings on the shores of Provence in 1944.(AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool, File) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Caption FILE - In this Nov.26, 2020 file photo, Hubert Germain, a WWII Resistance fighter and the last "Compagnon de la Liberation" is pictured before a ceremony in homage to fellow Compagnon de la Liberation Daniel Cordier, at the Invalides monument in Paris. Hubert Germain, the last of an elite group of decorated French Resistance fighters who helped liberate France from Nazi control in World War II, has died at 101.(AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool, File) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Caption FILE - In this Nov.26, 2020 file photo, Hubert Germain, a WWII Resistance fighter and the last "Compagnon de la Liberation" watches the funeral ceremony for fellow "Compagnon de la Liberation" Daniel Cordier, at the Invalides monument in Paris. Hubert Germain, the last of an elite group of decorated French Resistance fighters who helped liberate France from Nazi control in World War II, has died at 101.(AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool, File) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler