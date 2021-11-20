Drivers scramble as cash falls from armored truck on freeway

Two people were arrested at the scene, and Martin warned that any others who are found to have taken the money could face criminal charges. He noted there was plenty of video taken by bystanders at the scene and that the CHP and FBI were investigating.

Anyone who took money was urged to bring it to the CHP office in Vista.

Authorities didn't immediately say how much money was lost. However, at least a dozen people had returned money they collected to the CHP by Friday afternoon, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

“People are bringing in a lot,” Martin said. “People got a lot of money.”

The freeway was reopened shortly before 11 a.m.

This story was corrected to delete a reference to a truck heading to an office of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. The FDIC says it doesn’t accept cash and the truck wasn’t heading to any of its offices.