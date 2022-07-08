New pipeline from Greece to Bulgaria offsets Russian gas cut

In late April, Russia cut off gas supplies to Bulgaria after it refused a demand by Moscow to pay gas bills in rubles, Russia's currency. Relations between the two former Soviet bloc allies have tanked in recent months, and last month Bulgaria ordered the expulsion of 70 Russian diplomats, triggering an angry response from Moscow.

Bulgaria’s acting prime minister, Kiril Petkov, highlighted the pipeline’s key role in ending Russia’s gas monopoly in his country.

"Thus, for the first time, our country will have real terrestrial access to alternative energy sources other than the Russian ones,” Petkov said.

The 182-kilometer (115-mile) pipeline will run from the northeastern Greek city of Komotini to Stara Zagora in central Bulgaria. It starts with an initial capacity of 3 billion cubic meters of gas a year, and the prospect of future expansion to 5 billion cubic meters. Commercial deliveries are expected to start by Oct. 1.

Greece is looking to serve as an energy hub for the Balkans, using fossil fuels from the Caspian Sea and the southeastern Mediterranean, and, potentially renewable energy from Egypt, to supply the region amid the fallout of the war in Ukraine.

Greece is also building a liquefied natural gas terminal off the northeastern port of Alexandroupolis, near Komotini, which Mitsotakis said would in the future provide additional gas for the new Greek-Bulgarian pipeline.

___

___

This story has been corrected to show that the future capacity of the pipeline is 5 billion cubic meters, not 5 million cubic meters.

Combined Shape Caption This photo provided by the Greek Prime Minister's Office shows a gas pipeline in Komotini, Greece, Friday, July 8, 2022. The Greek and Bulgarian prime ministers on Friday inaugurated a new energy pipeline that will supply Azeri natural gas to Bulgaria, whose vital supply of Russian gas was cut off in April amid the fallout over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Dimitris Papamitsos/Greek Prime Minister's Office via AP) Credit: Dimtiris Papamitsos

Combined Shape Caption In this photo provided by the Greek Prime Minister's Office, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, and his Bulgarian counterpart Kiril Petkov, turn a valve during the inauguration of a gas pipeline in Komotini, Greece on Friday, July 8, 2022. The Greek and Bulgarian prime ministers on Friday inaugurated a new energy pipeline that will supply Azeri natural gas to Bulgaria, whose vital supply of Russian gas was cut off in April amid the fallout over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (Dimitris Papamitsos/Greek Prime Minister's Office via AP) Credit: Dimtiris Papamitsos