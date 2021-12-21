Correction: Homeland Security body cameras story

The program, even though only a test, represents an expansion of the use of a technology already widely used in state and local law enforcement. Federal agencies that use them include the U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“With its body worn camera pilot, ICE is making an important statement that transparency and accountability are essential components of our ability to fulfill our law enforcement mission and keep communities safe,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in announcing the program.

Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations are expected to use the body cams when carrying out such actions as making pre-planned arrests, questioning suspects and executing search warrants.

The footage could be available to defense lawyers in criminal cases as part of the discovery process as well as—to a more limited degree and with restrictions—to others under the Freedom of Information Act, the official said.

The pilot program is intended to evaluate the cost of the program and the effectiveness of the equipment, and a summary of the findings is expected to be released.

DHS is negotiating aspects of the program with the union that represents ICE enforcement officers, and officials did not say when that part of the pilot would start.