Hungary FM: Sweden should 'act differently' to join NATO

A unanimous vote of all 30 NATO members is necessary for admitting new countries.

Cavusoglu said Turkey shares Hungary's wish for NATO enlargement, but that it was now “impossible for us to confirm (Sweden’s) accession” into the alliance. He called the Quran-burning protest a “provocation which will take us nowhere, it can only lead to chaos.”

Ankara has also said it's displeased with Sweden's efforts to crack down on groups that Turkey considers to be terrorist or pose a threat to the country, including Kurdish groups. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Sweden should not expect Turkey's support in its membership bid.

Hungary’s government was expected to vote on accepting Sweden and Finland into NATO by the end of last year. The issue will be on the Hungarian parliament’s agenda during its first session of the year in February, Szijjarto said.

Szijjarto said Hungary has a “clear standpoint" on admitting Sweden and Finland into NATO, but would not attempt to influence Turkey either way.

“I never urge any other foreign governments to do things which are not of our concern,” Szijjarto said.

This story was first published on January 31, 2023. It was updated on February 1, 2023 to correct that while Finland has a border with Russia, Sweden does not.

Credit: Tibor Illyes Credit: Tibor Illyes

