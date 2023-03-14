NASA Webb telescope captures star on cusp of death

“We’ve never seen it like that before. It’s really exciting,” said Macarena Garcia Marin, a European Space Agency scientist who is part of the project.

This star in the constellation Sagitta, officially known as WR 124, is 30 times as massive as our sun and already has shed enough material to account for 10 suns, according to NASA.

This story was first published on March 14, 2023. It was updated on March 15, 2023, to correct the location of the star to the constellation Sagitta, not Sagittarius

