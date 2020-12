In this photo provided by Navy Capt. Tasya Lacy, Lacy, left, a 1997 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy, stands next to Midshipman Sydney Barber on Aug. 30, 2020, in Annapolis, Md. Barber, who is a senior from Lake Forest, Illinois, will be the academy's first Black woman to be the brigade commander at the academy next semester. Lacy is now the legislative director for the Office of the Chief of Navy Reserve. (Courtesy of Tasya Lacy via AP)

Credit: Uncredited