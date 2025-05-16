Correction: New Jersey Transit-Engineers story

In a story published May. 16, 2025, about a labor strike that shut down New Jersey Transit train service, The Associated Press misspelled the last name of an affected traveler. That name is Gondal, not Gonday. It also misstated the affected daily train ridership, which NJ Transit clarified is 100,000.
