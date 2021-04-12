Georgia sheriff: 3 officers wounded, 1 suspect dead, 1 held

As officers searched for the two men, shots were fired at them around 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m., the GBI said. Villa Rica Police officer Chase Gordy returned fire and was shot twice, the GBI said. Carroll County Sheriff's Deputy Jay Repetto was also shot in the arm, Sheriff Terry Langley said.

One of the men from the Sentra was shot and killed by officers at the scene and the other was taken into custody “after a negotiation” and was being held in the Carroll County jail, Langley said.

“It could have been a lot worse, and we’re thankful and we pray for the speedy recovery of those officers," Langley said.

Holloway and Gordy were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, while Repetto was treated at Atlanta Medical Center and released, the GBI said.

The two men in the Sentra were cousins from Birmingham, Alabama, the GBI said. The man taken into custody was identified as 22-year-old Aaron Jajuan Shelton. He is charged with three counts of aggravated battery and five counts of aggravated assault. His cousin, 28-year-old Pier Alexander Shelton, was killed at the scene.

The GBI did not immediately say which cousin was driving the car.

The law enforcement agencies involved asked the GBI to do an independent investigation.

This story was first published on April 12, 2021. It was updated on April 13, 2021 to correct that the two suspects were cousins, not brothers, as law enforcement officials initially said.

This undated booking photo provided by the Carroll County, Ga., Sheriff's Office shows Aaron Shelton. Three Georgia police officers were shot and wounded as they pursued brothers Aaron Jajuan Shelton and Pier Alexander Shelton, from Alabama, in a high-speed chase that ended early Monday, April 12, 2021, with Pier shot and killed and Aaron in custody, authorities said. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

