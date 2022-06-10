$1.5M to be paid to police chief who displayed Nazi insignia

An internal investigation concluded Kammerzell knew the meaning of the insignia he placed above the nameplate on his office door in September 2020 — that of an “obergruppenfuhrer” — a high official in Hitler’s paramilitary Schutzstaffel, or SS, which was responsible for the systematic murders of millions of Jews and others in Europe during World War II.

The insignia was taken down after four days when a detective in the investigations bureau, which Kammerzell commanded, filed a complaint.

Kammerzell also was overheard joking about the Holocaust, according to the internal investigation.

Messages left by the newspaper with Kammerzell’s attorney and with the Kent Police Officers Association were not immediately returned.

This story has been updated to correct the name of the interim city chief administrative officer: Arthur “Pat” Fitzpatrick, not Fiztpatrick.