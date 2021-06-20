dayton-daily-news logo
Correction: Police Shooting-Wisconsin-Mensah story

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In a story published June 20, 2021, about a family’s pursuit of charges against a Wisconsin police officer in the 2016 shooting of Jay Anderson Jr., The Associated Press erroneously reported that the judge hearing the case would decide whether to charge Officer Joseph Mensah. Judge Glenn Yamahiro’s role was limited to determining whether probable cause existed to bring charges.

