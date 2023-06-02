Judge delays first criminal trial in Elijah McClain's death over objections of prosecutors

Two paramedics, Jeremy Cooper and Lt. Peter Cichuniec, are currently scheduled to go on trial separately in August, while a third police officer, Nathan Woodyard, is set to be tried in September.

All five have pleaded not guilty to manslaughter, criminally negligent reckless homicide and other charges.

Police stopped McClain in 2019 while he was walking down a street in the city of Aurora after a 911 caller reported a man who seemed “sketchy.” McClain, a massage therapist, was unarmed and had not been accused of committing any crime.

The encounter with police quickly escalated, with officers taking him to the ground and putting him in a neck hold. Paramedics arrived and injected him with ketamine.

The officers and the paramedics were indicted by a state grand jury in 2021.

The local prosecutor had declined to prosecute them soon after McClain’s death, mainly because an original autopsy report did not reach a conclusion on how he died.

An amended autopsy report released last year, after the coroner's office received some grand jury materials, concluded that McClain died because he was injected with a powerful sedative after being forcibly restrained.

Dr. Stephen Cina, a pathologist who works for the coroner's office and wrote both reports, said in the latter one that McClain most likely would have survived “but for the administration of ketamine,” though he still listed the manner of death as undetermined.

___

This story has been corrected to say that an amended autopsy report listed the manner of Elijah McClain's death as undetermined.