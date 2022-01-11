Romania pushes to add climate change education in schools

“What we want more than anything else is to pave the way for a change of mindset … we all want a clean, waste-free environment,” he added.

Gabriel Paun, president of the environmental group Agent Green, welcomed the report and said it's of “utmost necessity.”

“Our generation has failed to save the climate but at least we can give the next one a chance to fight with the best available tool — which is education,” he told The Associated Press.

He said Romanian politicians now “lack ambition” in efforts to tackle climate change.

According to the European Commission, 41% of Romania’s Recovery and Resilience Plan funds from the EU — 29.2 billion euros ($33.1 billion) — are allocated to “measures that support the green transition,” including phasing out coal power over the next decade.

“Even though we still have a long way to go in the public consultation process ... the report presented today allows us to start preparing now,” said Ciuca, the prime minister.

“What we set out to do — that is, changing the behavior and mentality of an entire generation — is a long process,” he added.

