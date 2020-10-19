X

Correction: Supreme Court-Pennsylvania-Mail-In Voting story

In a story October 19, 2020, about a Supreme Court decision on Pennsylvania’s deadline to count mailed-in ballots, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of states that make Election Day the deadline

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a story October 19, 2020, about a Supreme Court decision on Pennsylvania’s deadline to count mailed-in ballots, The Associated Press erroneously reported the number of states that make Election Day the deadline. It’s 22 states, not 18.

