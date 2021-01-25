X

Correction: Trump-Biden-Immigration Snub story

Nation & World | Updated 48 minutes ago
In a Jan. 25, 2021, story about the Trump administration's efforts to limit the Biden administration's changes to immigration policy, The Associated Press erroneously attributed a statement about Indiana's decision to keep an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security in place

SAN DIEGO (AP) — In a Jan. 25, 2021, story about the Trump administration’s efforts to limit the Biden administration’s changes to immigration policy, The Associated Press erroneously attributed a statement about Indiana’s decision to keep an agreement with the Department of Homeland Security in place. That should have been attributed to Lauren Houck, a spokeswoman for the state attorney general, not Rachel Hoffmeyer, a spokeswoman for the governor.

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.