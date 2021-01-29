MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In a story Jan. 29, 2021, about Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry getting the coronavirus vaccine, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Lasry is a hedge fund manager. His father, Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, is chairman, chief executive and co-founder of the hedge fund Avenue Capital Group.
Correction: Virus Outbreak-Wisconsin-Lasry story
