Correction: Virus Outbreak-Wisconsin-Lasry story

Nation & World | Updated 42 minutes ago
In a story Jan. 29, 2021, about Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry getting the coronavirus vaccine, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Lasry is a hedge fund manager

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — In a story Jan. 29, 2021, about Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry getting the coronavirus vaccine, The Associated Press erroneously reported that Lasry is a hedge fund manager. His father, Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, is chairman, chief executive and co-founder of the hedge fund Avenue Capital Group.

