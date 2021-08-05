Corruption charges dropped for Hong Kong singer, activist

Au, a pro-democracy activist, has been behind bars since March, and is one of 47 activists arrested earlier this year under the national security law over an unofficial primary held last year that authorities say was a subversive plot to paralyze the government.

Wong rose to fame in the 1980s as the vocalist for pop duo Tat Ming Pair and later embarked on a solo career.

He became an outspoken supporter of the city’s democracy movement, backing the 2019 protests as well as the so-called Umbrella Revolution rallies in 2014. His support for the 2014 protests led to a ban on performing in mainland China and saw his music removed from streaming sites.

Their arrests came as the government cracks down on dissent in Hong Kong following 2019 anti-government protests, leading to concern that the former British colony was losing the freedoms it was promised when it was handed over to Chinese control in 1997.

Beijing last year imposed the sweeping national security law that has been used to arrest more than 100 pro-democracy figures. Changes have also been made to Hong Kong’s election laws to reduce the number of directly elected lawmakers and give a largely pro-Beijing committee the leeway to nominate lawmakers aligned with Beijing.