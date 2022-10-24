Cortes hurt, leaves after tying 3-run HR in ALCS Game 4

Cortes did not pitch between Aug. 21 and Sept. 8 because of a strained left groin, then returned to make five regular-season starts and two against Cleveland in the Division Series.

He struggled with his control in his first outing since beating the Guardians in Game 5, going to three-ball counts on seven of 11 batters. His fastball and slider velocity were both down about 1.5 mph from their season average.