Cortes presents Kaat with Yanks award after 'molester' label

The 83-year-old Kaat called the pitcher “Nestor the Molester” during a Minnesota Twins telecast this month, then reached out to Cortes to apologize. Cortes told The Associated Press later that night that he hadn't taken offense and later tweeted to say he'd readily accepted Kaat's apology.

“Jim Kaat has spent an entire lifetime in this game we love,” Cortes wrote. “He reached out to me and apologized for his remark last night, but he didn’t need to. We all make mistakes and feel 100% there was no malice intended. I plan on lifting him up with this tweet and I hope others do too. No sweat here Jim!”