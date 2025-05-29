Cosmetics company E.l.f acquires Hailey Bieber's Rhode beauty brand for $1 billion

Bieber, 28, a model and the wife of singer Justin Bieber, will be Rhode's chief creative officer and head of innovation and also a strategic advisor to the combined companies.

She launched Rhode, which is her middle name, as a skin care line in June 2022 and has since expanded the brand to include blushes, colored lip balms and lip liners.

The brand is popular with young consumers and other fans of Bieber's fresh-faced, casual aesthetic, which has emerged as an alternative to the ultra-glam, heavily made up looks popularized by Kim Kardashian a decade ago.

Under the terms of the agreement, E.l.f. will acquire Rhode for $600 million in cash and $200 million of newly issued shares of E.l.f. Beauty common stock. The deal also includes a potential payment of $200 million based on the future growth of the brand over three years.

Shares of E.l.f., based in Oakland, Calif., jumped 12% before the opening bell Thursday.