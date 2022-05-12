Costa Rica declares emergency in ongoing cyber attack

The Costa Rican government has not reported an expansion of the attack, but some systems, especially at the Finance Ministry, still are not functioning normally. The government has also not made an estimate of the losses caused by the attack.

Carlos Alvarado was still president when the attacks began and he said Costa Rica would not pay the gang any ransom.

In the U.S. State Department statement last week, it said the Conti group had been responsible for hundreds of ransomware incidents during the past two years. “The FBI estimates that as of January 2022, there had been over 1,000 victims of attacks associated with Conti ransomware with victim payouts exceeding $150,000,000, making the Conti Ransomware variant the costliest strain of ransomware ever documented,” the statement said.

In addition to the ransomware state of emergency, Chaves also eliminated pandemic-related obligatory use of masks in public spaces and issued a decree that urged public institutions to not sanction officials who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, reversing his predecessor’s policy.