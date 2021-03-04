Costco 4Q profits rise, helped by pandemic shopping habits

In a quarter during which Costco saw a surge of online shopping, the company based in Issaquah, Washington, said it earned $951 million, or $2.14 per share. That's compared to a profit of $931 million, or $2.10 per share, in the same period a year earlier.

But the results were below analysts’ expectations, pushing the Costco's stock down about 2% in after-hours trading.