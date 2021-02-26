Costco to raise starting hourly wage to $16; end hazard pay

Workers from Walmart and McDonald's testified at the hearing to demand those companies raise their minimum pay.

The federal minimum wage is currently $7.25. Democrats are trying to push through a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill that would include a provision hiking the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour over five years, a policy strongly opposed by Republicans.

That effort suffered a serious blow Thursday when the Senate parliamentarian decided the minimum wage provision must be dropped from the bill, according to Democratic Senate aides, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision hadn't been released.

A growing number of states have already raised the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Costco's announcement also comes as labor groups are demanding hazard pay for grocery and other essential works, which some companies offered at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and later ended.

Costco has continued to pay a $2 hourly premium to its hourly workers since March. Jelinek said Costco would end the premium as the one-year mark approaches but would convert some of it through increases in wages across pay scales.

Costco has 180,000 employees in the U.S. Jelinek said more than half make $25 an hour or more.