Could Texas abortion ban strategy be double-edged sword?

It's also an enforcement mechanism on laws restricting transgender students’ bathroom use in Tennessee and their sports team participation in Florida.

“These laws are deliberately engineered to avoid challenge in federal court,” Jessica Clarke, a Vanderbilt University law professor who specializes in anti-discrimination law, said about the Tennessee and Florida measures.

In Utah, an anti-porn bill passed last year requiring sites to post a warning about dangers to minors. It was called a free-speech violation by adult-entertainment sites, but the possible onslaught of lawsuits convinced major sites to comply before a single person sued.

Republican Utah Rep. Brady Brammer said he modeled his bill on Proposition 65, which allows people who might have been exposed to potentially carcinogenic materials to sue and collect a kind of “bounty” if they win. Civil enforcement has long been a fixture of environmental law, with private attorneys acting as a kind of extension of stretched regulators. Court settlements with businesses often bring funding to green nonprofits.

“Republicans are weaponizing the tool that Democrats thought they owned, which was civil enforcement,” Brammer said. “They’re following the tactics that Democrats have used for years, for decades, and they’re doing it for conservative causes.”

The Texas abortion law, which lawmakers in several other states want to copy, has another unusual feature that vastly expanded the number of people who can sue. Unlike the vast majority of civil law, it doesn't require people to show they've been directly affected.

After the Supreme Court decided not to block the law, just the threat of being sued meant some abortion providers in Texas have stopped offering abortions altogether, even those before the six weeks specified.

But others point out the tactic could come back to haunt Republicans who have long sought to limit the size of court settlements in things like medical malpractice cases.

If a wide-ranging civil-enforcement tactic were applied to gun control, for example, it could allow people to sue gun sellers if the weapon was used to hurt someone, said Texas attorney Michelle Simpson Tuegel, who sued to block the abortion law.

“This law in Texas is a double-edged sword for Republicans," she said. "It's potentially really dangerous for them to be pushing something like this forward with other issues that could be turned on them in a similar way.”

Caption FILE - In this May 21, 2021, file photo, Amy Allen, the mother of an 8th grade transgender son, speaks after a Human Rights Campaign round table discussion on anti-transgender laws in Nashville, Tenn. The Texas abortion ban that so far has outmaneuvered Supreme Court precedent is the latest iteration of a legislative strategy used by Republican-led states to target pornography, gay rights and other hot-button cultural issues. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) Credit: Mark Humphrey Credit: Mark Humphrey

Caption FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Jillian Dworin participates in a protest against the six-week abortion ban at the Capitol in Austin, Texas. The Texas abortion ban that so far has outmaneuvered Supreme Court precedent is the latest iteration of a legislative strategy used by Republican-led states to target pornography, gay rights and other hot-button cultural issues. But some are beginning to sound the alarm that the tactic of having enforcement done by citizens instead of government agencies could have a boomerang effect, pointing out that Democrats could use the same strategy on issues like gun control. (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman via AP, File) Credit: Jay Janner Credit: Jay Janner