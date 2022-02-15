Council candidate accused of trying to kill would-be mayor

“Despite one bullet coming so close that it grazed my sweater and my shirt, no one was physically harmed,” Greenberg said.

Police have said the motive remains under investigation. The suspect appears to have acted alone, they said.

Brown, a civil rights activist, is a former intern and editorial columnist for The Courier Journal, the Louisville newspaper reported.

Police apprehended the suspect near the campaign headquarters shortly after responding to reports of an “active aggressor” at about 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields said.