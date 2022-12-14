Council votes to study reparations for Black Bostonians

In Providence, Rhode Island, the mayor earlier this year proposed spending $10 million of federal coronavirus funding on reparation efforts. The money would be spent on financial literacy and homeownership, workforce training, small business development and other programs recently recommended by the city's reparations commission.

In Boston, activists have been calling for years for the city to atone for its role in slavery. The idea of reparations was first proposed in the 1980s by Bill Owens, the first Black state senator in Massachusetts. He died earlier this year.

The task force in Boston will examine reparation models and study the disparities that have existed in the city as it relates to the African-American community. It will also collect data on "historic harms" to Black Bostonians and hold hearings where it will gather testimony from the community on problems they have faced.

The panel will make recommendations for reparations as well as ways to eliminate policies and laws that continue to cause harm to Black Bostonians. It will also recommend how the city will issue a formal apology to the “people of Boston for the perpetration of gross human rights violations and crimes against humanity on African slaves and their descendants.”

“The time is right for us to begin a process of exploring the mechanisms by which a robust policy of reparations can manifest for Boston’s Black community,” Councilwoman Tania Fernandes Anderson said in a statement. “After centuries of entrenched and embedded structures of institutional racism, as emblematized by chattel slavery, legalized segregation, redlining, lynching, racist realty practices, and inequities in education, health care, and policing, amongst other categories, it is clear that a debt is owed to the people who have faced these matters.”