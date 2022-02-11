Countries ask to join WTO talks over China, Lithuania spat

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said this week that China was adhering to WTO rules in its dealings with Lithuania.

“The so-called ‘coercion’ of China against Lithuania is purely made out of thin air,” Zhao said. He added that it “should stop confounding right with wrong and maliciously hyping things up, let alone trying to rope other countries in to gang up on China."

Under WTO rules, China has final say as to whether other countries could join the consultations. If Beijing rejects that, the other countries could initiate their own complaints or could choose to try to join at a later stage if the EU complaint goes further through the WTO’s dispute resolution process.

“This case is important for most WTO members. The world’s most powerful economies, including all members of the G7, have joined forces against China’s illegal actions that threaten the entire international trading system,” Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said Friday.

Landsbergis met with his Australian counterpart Wednesday to shore up support and talk trade, while Lithuania’s president brought up the issue Thursday with the German chancellor in a trip to Germany focused on the Russia-Ukraine tensions.