Couple in eBay harassment case sues company, ex-officials

David and Ina Steiner say in their lawsuit filed in Boston federal court that the company engaged in a conspiracy to "intimidate, threaten to kill, torture, terrorize, stalk and silence them" in order to "stifle their reporting on eBay."

The Natick residents, who run EcommerceBytes, an online newsletter focused on the e-commerce industry, say they were subjected to cyberstalking, death threats, bizarre deliveries, and in-person surveillance from company workers. They're seeking damages to be awarded by a jury.