dayton-daily-news logo
X

Couples derailed by virus get mass ‘re-wedding’ in New York

Couples, whose weddings were cancelled or diminished during the COVID-19 pandemic, participate in a symbolic multicultural ceremony at Damrosch Park, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in New York. The evening culminated with a reception on the dance floor at The Oasis and is a part of Lincoln Center's "Summer for the City." (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Combined ShapeCaption
Couples, whose weddings were cancelled or diminished during the COVID-19 pandemic, participate in a symbolic multicultural ceremony at Damrosch Park, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in New York. The evening culminated with a reception on the dance floor at The Oasis and is a part of Lincoln Center's "Summer for the City." (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Nation & World
35 minutes ago
Hundreds of couples whose weddings were derailed or scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic got a do-over thanks to a New York City landmark

NEW YORK (AP) — Hundreds of couples whose weddings were derailed or scaled back due to the COVID-19 pandemic got a do-over at no less than a New York City landmark.

The Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts hosted “Celebrate Love: A (Re)Wedding” for 500 couples on Sunday evening in the pavilion outside the center.

Lincoln Center’s website calls it ”a special day for newlyweds, those whose weddings were canceled or diminished, and people who want to recommit their love to their partners and the city we love.”

It featured a multicultural ceremony — not legally binding — as well as music, dancing and remarks from New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Combined ShapeCaption
Couples, whose weddings were cancelled or diminished during the COVID-19 pandemic, participate in a symbolic multicultural ceremony at Damrosch Park, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in New York. The evening culminated with a reception on the dance floor at The Oasis and is a part of Lincoln Center's "Summer for the City." (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Couples, whose weddings were cancelled or diminished during the COVID-19 pandemic, participate in a symbolic multicultural ceremony at Damrosch Park, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in New York. The evening culminated with a reception on the dance floor at The Oasis and is a part of Lincoln Center's "Summer for the City." (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined ShapeCaption
Couples, whose weddings were cancelled or diminished during the COVID-19 pandemic, participate in a symbolic multicultural ceremony at Damrosch Park, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in New York. The evening culminated with a reception on the dance floor at The Oasis and is a part of Lincoln Center's "Summer for the City." (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined ShapeCaption
Couples, whose weddings were cancelled or diminished during the COVID-19 pandemic, participate in a symbolic multicultural ceremony at Damrosch Park, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in New York. The evening culminated with a reception on the dance floor at The Oasis and is a part of Lincoln Center's "Summer for the City." (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Couples, whose weddings were cancelled or diminished during the COVID-19 pandemic, participate in a symbolic multicultural ceremony at Damrosch Park, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in New York. The evening culminated with a reception on the dance floor at The Oasis and is a part of Lincoln Center's "Summer for the City." (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined ShapeCaption
Couples, whose weddings were cancelled or diminished during the COVID-19 pandemic, participate in a symbolic multicultural ceremony at Damrosch Park, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in New York. The evening culminated with a reception on the dance floor at The Oasis and is a part of Lincoln Center's "Summer for the City." (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined ShapeCaption
Couples, whose weddings were cancelled or diminished during the COVID-19 pandemic, participate in a symbolic multicultural ceremony at Damrosch Park, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in New York. The evening culminated with a reception on the dance floor at The Oasis and is a part of Lincoln Center's "Summer for the City." (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Couples, whose weddings were cancelled or diminished during the COVID-19 pandemic, participate in a symbolic multicultural ceremony at Damrosch Park, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in New York. The evening culminated with a reception on the dance floor at The Oasis and is a part of Lincoln Center's "Summer for the City." (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined ShapeCaption
Couples, whose weddings were cancelled or diminished during the COVID-19 pandemic, participate in a symbolic multicultural ceremony at Damrosch Park, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in New York. The evening culminated with a reception on the dance floor at The Oasis and is a part of Lincoln Center's "Summer for the City." (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined ShapeCaption
Couples, whose weddings were cancelled or diminished during the COVID-19 pandemic, participate in a symbolic multicultural ceremony at Damrosch Park, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in New York. The evening culminated with a reception on the dance floor at The Oasis and is a part of Lincoln Center's "Summer for the City." (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Couples, whose weddings were cancelled or diminished during the COVID-19 pandemic, participate in a symbolic multicultural ceremony at Damrosch Park, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in New York. The evening culminated with a reception on the dance floor at The Oasis and is a part of Lincoln Center's "Summer for the City." (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Combined ShapeCaption
Couples, whose weddings were cancelled or diminished during the COVID-19 pandemic, participate in a symbolic multicultural ceremony at Damrosch Park, Sunday, July 10, 2022, in New York. The evening culminated with a reception on the dance floor at The Oasis and is a part of Lincoln Center's "Summer for the City." (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

Credit: Julia Nikhinson

In Other News
1
Looming Musk-Twitter legal battle drags on company shares
2
Federer unranked for 1st time in 25 years; Djokovic to No. 7
3
Hong Kong mulls movement restrictions as COVID cases rise
4
London's Heathrow airport apologizes for travel disruptions
5
EXPLAINER: When is Manhattanhenge? Where can you see it?
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top